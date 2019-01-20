Windy Advisory begins Sunday Night
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Sunday should be very similar to Saturday except more clouds. Day time high temperatures into the low to mid 70s.
Gusty winds will start pushing through the Valley around 5pm on Sunday. A Wind Advisory has been issued by the NWS beginning at 10 PM on Sunday and lasting until Monday at 6PM.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15