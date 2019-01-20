Weather

Windy Advisory begins Sunday Night

By:

Posted: Jan 19, 2019 10:47 PM PST

Updated: Jan 19, 2019 10:47 PM PST

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Sunday should be very similar to Saturday except more clouds.  Day time high temperatures into the low to mid 70s.

Gusty winds will start pushing through the Valley around 5pm on Sunday.  A Wind Advisory has been issued by the NWS beginning at 10 PM on Sunday and lasting until Monday at 6PM.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries