Seasonal temperatures with muggy days to come

As high pressure continues to move east, more seasonal temperatures below 110° are expected. Another area of high pressure is expected to build by the end of the weekend. This will mean another surge of monsoonal moisture.

Dew points will continue to rise at that point and muggy conditions will be expected. Tuesday and Wednesday we may see thunderstorm development around our area, so stay with your First Alert Weather Team. We'll be tracking conditions.

Overnight temperatures remain in the 70's through the end of the week. Expect 80's by the start of next week.