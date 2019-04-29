First Alert Forecast

Windy, cooler and possible rain for Monday

By:

Posted: Apr 28, 2019 06:31 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 28, 2019 06:31 PM PDT

Temperatures will drop for Monday as a system of cooler air passes through Southern California.

Showers chances are best for Monday evening starting around 5 p.m.  Rain, if any, will be light and mostly west of the mountains, in the mountains and the high desert.

Gusty west winds will continue across the valley with peak winds on Monday evening.


