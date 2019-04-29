Windy, cooler and possible rain for Monday
Temperatures will drop for Monday as a system of cooler air passes through Southern California.
Showers chances are best for Monday evening starting around 5 p.m. Rain, if any, will be light and mostly west of the mountains, in the mountains and the high desert.
Gusty west winds will continue across the valley with peak winds on Monday evening.
