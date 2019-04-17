First Alert Forecast

Windy and Warm Wednesday

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 05:41 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 05:41 AM PDT

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -

Warm and windy conditions for the Coachella Valley today.  Low 90s in the west valley and mid 90s in the east valley.  Mountains into the mid 60s.

Winds will continue through the evening, however, much less.


