Windy and Warm Wednesday
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -
Warm and windy conditions for the Coachella Valley today. Low 90s in the west valley and mid 90s in the east valley. Mountains into the mid 60s.
Winds will continue through the evening, however, much less.
