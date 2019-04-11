First Alert Forecast

Winds weaken for Wednesday

Posted: Apr 10, 2019 06:30 PM PDT

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -

Wind gusts across the valley will be calmer than last night.  Consistent gusts between 10 to 15 mph and peaks gusts 20 to 30mph especially in the high desert where a wind advisory is in effect until Thursday at 11 A.M.

For Thursday, temperature will be mild in the mid to upper 80s.  Clear and warm to start the day and then eventually turning cloudy and gusty by the evening.

A shower is possible on Friday, however unlikely to effect the valley floor.  The weekend will open to clear skies and warmer conditions!


