Winds and chances for rain return next week

While the weekend remains warm and mild, changes are not far off. An area of low pressure is expected to arrive Sunday, bringing gusty winds and scattered showers west of the Coachella Valley and for local mountains.

While minimal rainfall accumulation is expected, winds will continue to play a role in the forecast throughout next week. A second area of low pressure will dominate the later half of the work week, increasing chances for precipitation and still maintaining winds.

Temperatures are expected to dip to the 80's during this time, as cool air is carried in from off the coast.

Stay with us as we continue to track these conditions.