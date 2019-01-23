First Alert Forecast

Warm-up Begins as Winds Diminish

By:

Posted: Jan 22, 2019 06:04 PM PST

Updated: Jan 23, 2019 05:02 AM PST

A Wind Advisory to our west will expire at Noon as winds diminish across the region.

We'll start to see some warmer temperatures for daytime highs as we progress towards the weekend. Today will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday.

A high pressure ridge will expand across the desert Southwest and keep us sunny and very mild into next week before another weak trough brings modestly cooler weather to the area.

