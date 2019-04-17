Wind Now; Warmer Temperatures Tomorrow

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 9PM tonight for gusts up to 50 MPH for more wind prone communities such as Whitewater and Desert Hot Springs.

Conditions will still be gusty overnight but not quite as strong, below advisory criteria. Wednesday will continue to be breezy with winds around 15 MPH.

If you're ready for less wind and warmer temperatures, you won't have to wait long! Warmer temperatures will be felt each day through the end of the week. Upper 90s forecast for Palm Springs and triple digits for the east valley.

Looking ahead to the weekend:

Saturday: Sunny - 91° - Windy

Sunday: Sunnday - 89° - Nice

