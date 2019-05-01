Wind Now; Warm Up Tomorrow

Gusty winds are with us again. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass until midnight tonight for gusts in excess of 40 MPH.

Winds will weaken and temperatures will rise through the rest of this work week as a ridge of high pressure builds over Southern California. Humidity will also be decreasing down to 10% by Friday with high temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 90s.

