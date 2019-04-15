First Alert Forecast

Wind Makes A Comeback

Posted: Apr 14, 2019 06:24 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 14, 2019 06:24 PM PDT

After a warm afternoon with a high temperature of 89° recorded in Palm Springs, it's about time for a cool down don't you think? A cool down is exactly what we're going to experience as the work week commences!

With the cooler air also comes wind. A Wind Advisory went into effect at 5PM today and will remain in effect through Wednesday morning. The strongest gusts will occur Tuesday afternoon and evening with gusts up to 50MPH around the Coachella Valley.

As the trough of low pressure moves inland from the Eastern Pacific, it will send more moisture across Southern California. Light showers look to develop along our local mountains on Tuesday but the desert only seeing that moisture in the form of more clouds overhead.

Here's a quick glance at your Monday forecast to help you plan your day:

