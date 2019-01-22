Another Gusty Desert Day

KESQ Evening Weather 1/21/19

Wind continues to be the dominant weather concern as we move into Tuesday and mid-week, with a Wind Advisory set to expire at Noon Wednesday.



Highs today will be near seasonal normals, perhaps a degree or two below that, then into the rest of the week, we'll see higher than normal temperatures.

High Pressure moves slowly eastward into the latter part of the week, which should drop wind speeds, but we'll see offshore flow developing, so the winds will remain breezy out of the East.

Sunny, breezy and warm conditions prevail into the weekend.

