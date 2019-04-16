Wind and light rain for Tuesday

Strong, gusty winds are expected for the valley for Tuesday. A Wind Advisory is in effect until tonight at 9 pm.

During this time, expect winds to exceed 55 mph in the most wind prone spots. Take extra caution on valley roadways.

A trough of low pressure brings both the wind and additional moisture. Light showers are expected around our area, but minimal accumulation is anticipated. Light showers are possible for the east valley, but most of the precipitation is expected in the mountains and through the San Gorgonio pass.

Following today's more active weather pattern, a ridge of high pressure dries us out and warms us up. Expect temperatures in the 90's for the end of the work week, with more wind over the weekend.