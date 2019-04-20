Wind Advisory Saturday, Sunday
Strong winds expected locally
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas. It is expected to start at 2 pm and expire by 6 am on Sunday morning.
During this time, gusty winds are expected to move through the valley, with possible wind speeds upwards of 40 mph. It's recommended that drivers take extra caution on valley roadways. You may also want to secure any outdoor items like furniture, trash cans, or plants. Expect increased blowing sand and dust.
The winds will bring in cooler temperatures, but this will only be temporary. Next week, a ridge of high pressure builds in, and triple digit temperatures are expected in response.
