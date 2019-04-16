Wind Advisory Now In Effect

Today was cooler than yesterday with an afternoon high of , and we'll continue the cool down on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s! We'll be back in the 90s midweek so enjoy the lower mercury while it's here!

The reason for the cooler temperatures is a trough of low pressure that will moves across the state tomorrow. As it does so, a variety of changes to Southern California's weather will occur. Aside from the below normal temperatures, wind will be the big weather story.

A Wind Advisory is now in effect for the Coachella Valley and local mountains until 2AM Wednesday morning. The advisory was issued for gusts up to 50MPH forecast.

Here's a glance ahead at the wind gusts across the area at 5:00 AM tomorrow. Note the strongest gusts are indicated along the interstate. Drive with caution with the gusty and dusty conditions!

Another change up will be the additional moisture to our atmosphere. While the bulk of precipitation looks to remain west of the Coachella Valley, primarily bringing the wet stuff to our mountain communities, a very light passing shower could still show pop in to say "Hi".

Regardless, any accumulation that occurs will be minimal with only hundreths of an inch looking to fall.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST WEATHER APP!