PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Strong winds continue for Sunday, with a Wind Advisory extended until 9 am.

Peak wind gusts as of 4:30 am:

Whitewater- 65 MPH

Thousand Palms- 49 MPH

Sky Valley- 36 MPH

Thermal- 33 MPH

Palm Springs- 31 MPH

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has also issued a Windblown Dust Advisory through Sunday morning. Vigorous outdoor exertion is not recommended, and those who are elderly, have respiratory or heart disease, and children should stay indoors during the morning hours.

Winds will subside during the afternoon hours, though breezy conditions are expected all day. Winds continue into the evening hours. Calmer conditions expected for the start of the work week, as a ridge of high pressure builds over the region. That will also mean warmer temperatures, reaching toward the triple digits.