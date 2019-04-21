Wind Advisory extended
Winds continue through Sunday
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Strong winds continue for Sunday, with a Wind Advisory extended until 9 am.
Peak wind gusts as of 4:30 am:
- Whitewater- 65 MPH
- Thousand Palms- 49 MPH
- Sky Valley- 36 MPH
- Thermal- 33 MPH
- Palm Springs- 31 MPH
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has also issued a Windblown Dust Advisory through Sunday morning. Vigorous outdoor exertion is not recommended, and those who are elderly, have respiratory or heart disease, and children should stay indoors during the morning hours.
Winds will subside during the afternoon hours, though breezy conditions are expected all day. Winds continue into the evening hours. Calmer conditions expected for the start of the work week, as a ridge of high pressure builds over the region. That will also mean warmer temperatures, reaching toward the triple digits.
