Why Our Weather Feels Unchangeable

Another day of warm, dry and sunny weather. Why? It's all thanks to our weather pattern -- trough of low pressure along the west coast + ridge of high pressure to our east.

Yes, afternoon highs are trending above the seasonal norm but not by any extreme amount. Our morning's continue to greet us with lows in the low 70s, right where they should be.

Each afternoon the mountain passes and slopes will experience some breezy conditions with gusts over 30 MPH at times. This wind combined with low humidity places our surroundings near critical fire weather conditions through Wednesday.

For the latter half of the week, extra moisture will join the desert southwest and our valley will experience a rise in dew point temperatures on Thursday. The muggy conditions will clear out before the end of the weekend.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!