Wet Weather This Thanksgiving

Clear skies will stay with us into Wednesday morning with clouds holding off until the later afternoon hours. This will keep temperatures slightly cooler than what was felt Tuesday.

As a Pacific storm system approaches the West coast, clouds will thicken with the heaviest rain falling in the Northern half of the state. ETA for precipitation over SoCal is late-Wednesday into early Thursday with most of the rain falling in and West of our mountains. A good chance for a few sprinkles to move across the desert early Thursday morning.

After the front exits the Southwest, cooler air moves into the Southland limiting Thanksgiving Day highs in the Coachella Valley to the upper-60s/lower-70s. On-shore winds will be a bit gusty as well.

You can expect mostly sunny skies for your Black Friday forecast with Valley highs in the middle-70s.

