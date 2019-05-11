Wet Weather For The Weekend
Unsettled weather will continue across the Southland into the weekend as an upper level low brings moisture to our atmosphere generating showers and thunderstorms.
Here's a look a rainfall totals recorded around the desert as of 10PM:
Saturday promises an even better chance of showers and storms, but models are now indicating that the moisture should move out in time for Mother's Day with only a slight chance of stray showers Sunday afternoon. Drier and warmer into next week.
