Wet Weather For The Weekend

Unsettled weather will continue across the Southland into the weekend as an upper level low brings moisture to our atmosphere generating showers and thunderstorms.

Here's a look a rainfall totals recorded around the desert as of 10PM:

Saturday promises an even better chance of showers and storms, but models are now indicating that the moisture should move out in time for Mother's Day with only a slight chance of stray showers Sunday afternoon. Drier and warmer into next week.

