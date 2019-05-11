First Alert Forecast

Wet Weather For The Weekend

By:

Posted: May 10, 2019 10:16 PM PDT

Updated: May 10, 2019 10:16 PM PDT

Unsettled weather will continue across the Southland into the weekend as an upper level low brings moisture to our atmosphere generating showers and thunderstorms.

Here's a look a rainfall totals recorded around the desert as of 10PM:

Saturday promises an even better chance of showers and storms, but models are now indicating that the moisture should move out in time for Mother's Day with only a slight chance of stray showers Sunday afternoon. Drier and warmer into next week.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries