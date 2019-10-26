Weakening winds; cooling temperatures

Cooler than yesterday, Palm Springs recorded a high temperature of 91° this afternoon. An average high for this time of year is in the mid to upper 80s.

High pressure over California will weaken into Saturday, and wind speeds have followed suit. Fair weather conditions will be with the Coachella Valley moving into the weekend.

The next round of offshore winds arrives Sunday night, creating more days of critical fire weather conditions in Southern California. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued in anticipation of the gusty northeast winds and single digit relative humidity.

Temperatures will cool through the weekend with lows dropping into the 50s by Monday morning and highs into the 70s!

