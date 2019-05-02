Warming Up To The Weekend

A very nice Wednesday for all in the Coachella Valley with very seasonal conditions for our desert. Today was warmer than yesterday by five degrees putting us right on the mark for the average high.

Warm and pleasant conditions will persist through the evening with a breezy northwest wind between 10-15 MPH. Notice the humidity value. Drier conditions will be felt each day moving closer to the weekend as a weak ridge of high pressure builds over Southern California.

Temperatures will be increasing over this same time frame with the mercury climbing into the mid 90s by Friday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!