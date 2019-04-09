First Alert Forecast

Warmest Day Of 2019 (so far)

Posted: Apr 08, 2019 05:57 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 08, 2019 05:57 PM PDT

We have survived the warmest day of 2019 (...so far)! Yesterday was a good test run with Palm Springs climbing to 95° but today's high of 100°, 17 degrees above the norm, allowed us to really test the A/C.

Now it's time to change things up! A trough of low pressure will begin its trek across California on Tuesday. As it does so, the wind will strengthen and temperatures will cool.

A Wind Advisory (darker blue) has been issued for the Coachella Valley for the expectation of gusts up to 50 MPH. A High Wind Warning (lighter blue) for local mountains includes gusts up to 60 MPH.

First Alert Forecast

