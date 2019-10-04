A Warm Fall Weekend Ahead
Highs are near our seasonal average (94) and we'll be close to that both today and tomorrow.
A weak trough passing through the inter-mountain west provided some breezy conditions this morning, which will settle down this afternoon.
Winds may still be a bit gusty North of the I-10.
Overall, a modest warming trend will take us to the upper nineties into early next week:
