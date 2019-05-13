Warmer and drier conditions to start the week
High pressure is replacing low pressure today, with temperatures expected to rise to the mid 90's. Temperatures soar closer to the triple digits by Tuesday, but changes by Wednesday.
Another area of low pressure arrives by the middle of the work week, bringing more wind and chances for rain by Thursday. Rainfall accumulation appears to be minimal.
Cooler temperatures are expected by next weekend, with daytime high temperatures coming back down to the 80's.
