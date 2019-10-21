Warmer and drier conditions midweek

The Coachella Valley remains under a Smoke Advisory for the Martinez fire burning in Thermal. Currently in effect until Tuesday afternoon but extension is likely as air quality around the east valley has been reduced since last week.

A warm day for the desert but warmer temperatures are on their way! High pressure will build over California for the next two days bringing afternoon highs ten degrees above the seasonal average for the middle of the week.

A cool down will occur for the latter half of the week and into the next week with 70s waiting for us!

Another round of Santa Ana winds will develop for the second half of this week with the strongest gusts expected on Thursday. This offshore flow will reduce relative humidity values to 5-10% creating critical fire weather conditions for much of the Southland. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued. Any fire that ignites could spread rapidly.

Quick check ahead at the next three days with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s by Wednesday but then a gradual cool off will take place through the next weekend.

