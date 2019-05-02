Warm Up Continues Friday

89° yesterday in Palm Springs and today the 90s sweep the valley floor despite clouds overhead. It will be a very enjoyable evening outdoors with temperatures gradually cooling into the upper 70s by 9PM. While it will be breezy with a northwest wind, no extreme gusts are in the forecast.

A weak ridge of high pressure will continue to build over Southern California bringing a drying trend to the desert, lowering relative humidity values down to 10% tomorrow afternoon.

Thank to the same ridge, our mercury will continue to climb 5-10° above normal for Friday and Saturday. Enjoy the warmer air if that's your favorite because we'll be quickly cooling back down into the low 80s by Monday.

