Warm To Wrap Up The Week

The warmest day we've felt this week with high temperatures in the upper 90s! The warm afternoons make for some pretty enjoyable evenings with temperatures only cooling into the mid 80s by 9PM tonight.

We'll keep similarly warm temperatures with us for Saturday along with plenty of blue sky overhead. The evening will be quite breezy but the gusty conditions will hold off for one more day.

An area of low pressure will move near the coast on Sunday bringing a variety of changes to California's weather for the end of the weekend and start of the work week. Get ready for more clouds, cooler temperatures and gusty wind across the Southland.

Here's a quick glance at what you can anticipate for various parts of the Coachella Valley this weekend:

