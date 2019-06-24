Warm Start To The Week

Happy Monday! It's WARM but not too intense for late June. The average high for today's date is 104°. We're finding ourselves warmer that that to kick start this week but not by anything too extreme for late June. Clear skies will stick with us through the rest of tonight but tomorrow is a different setup.

A trough of low pressure will begin to extend down the west coast on Tuesday. The Pacific Northwest will experience showers but our desert will maintain dry conditions -- with dew point temperatures up to 50°. The extra moisture that the Coachella Valley will experience will stream in from the southwest and clouds will increase through the morning/afternoon resulting in a cooler afternoon.

The mid-level clouds will only visit us for one day before our skies clear and temperatures begin to rebound closer to seasonal norms.

