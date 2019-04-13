Warm, dry, and breezy for the weekend

There are very few changes in our forecast as we head into the weekend. Daytime high temperatures remain in the upper 80's, with some valley cities aiming for the low 90's.

Another trough of low pressure works its way our direction at the start of the work week. That means a bit more wind and a slight drop in temperatures.

A ridge of high pressure moves in by the end of the week, however, bringing temperatures into the 90's for the Easter holiday and Weekend 2 of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival.