Warm and muggy pattern continues

Temperatures continue to rise 5-10° above normal in the Coachella Valley, with daytime high temperatures around 110°. Additional moisture in the atmosphere makes those temperatures feel even warmer during the afternoon hours. Evaporative or swamp coolers are not recommended.

Slightly drier conditions are expected by the end of the work week and the start of the weekend, but Sunday and Monday, it is possible we could see monsoonal thunderstorms. Stay with us as we track these conditions.

South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended an Odor Advisory through Wednesday afternoon. Plug your nose!