Warm and muggy days ahead

High pressure continues to build, increasing temperatures and humidity across the region. Temperatures will continue to run slightly above normal over the next week. A surge of monsoonal moisture is expected to begin Sunday.

As warm, moist air hangs in the atmosphere, chances for instability increase. Wednesday looks to be the best opportunity for potential thunderstorm development. No watches or warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service as of Sunday morning, but that may change as we near this next event. Expected rising dew points and muggy conditions.

The atmosphere begins to dry out toward the end of the work week, but temperatures remain elevated above 110°.