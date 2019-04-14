Warm and dry with some clouds overhead
While temperatures continue to climb toward the low 90's today and dry conditions persist, more clouds will filter in overhead through the start of the work week.
Winds will stay calm with an occasional evening breeze through Tuesday. That's when low pressure swoops in, creating gusty conditions in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are also expected to drop in response to the cooler air.
Warmer temperatures dominate the later half of the week with 90's expected.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15