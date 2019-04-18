Warm and Dry Thursday
For Thursday, high temperatures are in the mid 90s for the west valley and upeer 90s for the east valley. A ridge of high pressure will keep us warm and dry through Friday.
Winds are significantly calmer than yesterday. The west coast will see temperature rise to about 20 degrees above their seasonal average.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15