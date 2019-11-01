Warm and dry through the weekend

Temperatures overnight were chilly for some in the Coachella Valley. High temperatures were slightly warmer than yesterday and will continue to warm up through next week. Dry air remains throughout the region still creating concern for fire danger in some areas of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. There is a Red Flag Warning still in place for those areas, extended through 6 p.m. Saturday. Locally gusty winds 25-30 mph with poor recovery of humidity overnight. There is a chance this warning could be extended through Sunday as well even though winds will begin to become lighter Saturday through Sunday.

The cooler air we were experiencing from an upper level low is pushing east. This will allow more relief and warming heading through the weekend for the Coachella Valley.

Temperatures overnight already seeing some relief as we see lows in the 40's and 50's instead of lows for some in the 30's.

Remember to turn your clocks back one hour Saturday night going into Sunday at 2 a.m. for the end og Daylight Savings! Enjoy that extra hour of sleep.

