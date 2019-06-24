First Alert Forecast

Warm and calm start to the week

By:

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 10:57 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 10:57 PM PDT

Daytime high temps for Monday are around 105° for the valley floor.  Expect clear skies and dry conditions.

Wind gusts will be calm for the morning and afternoon.  Breezes eventually increase for the evening.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries