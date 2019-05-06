Unsettled Weather To Persist
An area of low pressure will move across Southern California through the night bringing light showers to parts of the Southland.
Our mountains will experience the rain far more than the desert will but the valley floor will join in the on the action with gusty winds exceeding 30 MPH. Windy evenings will continue each day this week with an unsettled weather pattern in place.
The precipitation that is currently being experienced across parts of the Golden State will move eastward through Tuesday providing us with more sunshine on Tuesday.
Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s on Wednesday before continuing a roller coaster ride into the weekend.
