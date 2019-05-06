First Alert Forecast

Unsettled Weather To Persist

By:

Posted: May 06, 2019 04:24 PM PDT

Updated: May 06, 2019 04:24 PM PDT

An area of low pressure will move across Southern California through the night bringing light showers to parts of the Southland. 

Our mountains will experience the rain far more than the desert will but the valley floor will join in the on the action with gusty winds exceeding 30 MPH. Windy evenings will continue each day this week with an unsettled weather pattern in place.

The precipitation that is currently being experienced across parts of the Golden State will move eastward through Tuesday providing us with more sunshine on Tuesday.

Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s on Wednesday before continuing a roller coaster ride into the weekend.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries