Warming Trend Starts Today!

Breezy conditions remain today, but the winds are backing off as we move through the rest of the week as low pressure subsides and warmer temps move in.

Winds will be breezy around and north of the freeway, but otherwise, much calmer than over the weekend.

Highs today will top out in the upper 80s. but 90s are not far off.

We'll see highs climb nicely towards seasonal normals (97) heading into the weekend.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!