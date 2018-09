A muggy start to this Tuesday but this afternoon brought us relative humidity values less than 20% and high temperatures right where we want them for this time of year.

A dry out will certainly be felt for the latter half of this week as a ridge of high pressure (big blue H) expands over Southern California. This same ridge will also be responsible for our temperatures to climb near 110° by Friday.

