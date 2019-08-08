First Alert Forecast

That's More Like It!!

Drier air moves in Today

By:

Posted: Aug 07, 2019 06:59 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 09:03 AM PDT

KESQ Weather August 08

Finally the monsoonal moisture moves out and even some cooler air on the way! Today we'll see highs around our seasonal normal.

Dew Points are coming down nicely as we move through the afternoon and will stay in the 30s and 40s for the weekend ahead.

In addition to the drier air, the atmosphere is cooling off a bit for a few days!

Track the forecast with your First Alert Weather Team by downloading the KESQ First Alert app today!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries