That's More Like It!!

KESQ Weather August 08

Finally the monsoonal moisture moves out and even some cooler air on the way! Today we'll see highs around our seasonal normal.

Dew Points are coming down nicely as we move through the afternoon and will stay in the 30s and 40s for the weekend ahead.

In addition to the drier air, the atmosphere is cooling off a bit for a few days!

