Time to dry out... with the help of wind

Just how much rain has fallen since yesterday? These are totals as of 4 p.m. Thursday:

The moisture moves out and sunshine returns on Friday. Breezy northwest winds will move into the Coachella Valley tomorrow afternoon as a sign of what's to come.

Wind speeds will strengthen overnight and into Saturday becoming very gusty at times. Gusts could reach 50 MPH in the more wind prone locations through the San Gorgonio Pass, like Whitewater.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the High Desert beginning 8 a.m. Saturday. Travel along HWY 62 should be done so cautiously as strong winds may make it difficult for your vehicle to stay in its lane.

The temperatures over the next few days will remind us that yes, it is finally fall in the desert. Afternoon highs in the 80s will continue into the next work week.

