Thunderstorms across the region causing potential for flooding

KESQ Morning Weather 09/02/19

Showers and thunderstorms may have woken a few folks up during the overnight hours. Heavy rainfall and lightning strikes reported through the area. Some locations have seen over an inch of rainfall within the last 12 hours. Due to the heavy rains in a short period, there were a few Flash Flood Warnings, now expired. But, from 10 a.m. through this evening there is a Flash Flood Watch in effect as flooding is still a high possibility.

This afternoon we are watching for more potential of showers and storms that could lead to flooding in our desert and the mountains. Runoff caused by brief but heavy rainfall can gather in arroyos and small streams. There is a risk of mudslides and debris flow in steep terrain and burn scar areas.

Futurecast shows the development of more storms during the early afternoon hours. Storms look to diminish heading into the evening and overnight but, more chances return tomorrow.

Planning out your Labor Day, temperatures will be warm and with increased humidity with this monsoonal moisture it will feel even warmer. Around 10 a.m. it will be 94° but feel over 10° warmer.

Stay with your first alert weather team for all weather and storm updates throughout the day.