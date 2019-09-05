Threat of thunderstorms continues through Thursday

Another active day of thunderstorms across the mountains and desert of Riverside county.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for I-10 near Desert Center as storm cells are produce heavy rain.

The ridge of high pressure, that has been providing us with high heat and too much humidity for our liking, will deliver one more day of a moist southerly flow into Southern California.

With an abundance of moisture in the atmosphere, thunderstorms are like likely to develop in the early morning hours of Thursday as well as in the afternoon. Keep in mind that any storm that develops has the capability of producing heavy rainfall and creating gusty winds.

Never attempt to cross a flooded roadway. Turn around; don't drown.

There is relief in sight! Moisture will begin to leave our desert on Friday and the drying trend will continue through the weekend. Better yet, temperatures will be cooling below the century mark early next week!