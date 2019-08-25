First Alert Forecast

Thick and muggy conditions continue

By:

Posted: Aug 25, 2019 04:08 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 04:08 PM PDT

There's plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, as Tropical Storm Ivo continues to weaken as a remanent low pressure system, southwest of Baja California. That humidity will linger in the Coachella Valley as we head into the next work week.

An Odor Advisory from the South Coast Air Quality Management District remains in effect through Monday. Elevated levels of hydrogen sulfide from the Salton Sea create the scent of rotten eggs. 

High pressure will keep temperatures slightly above normal, near 110° for most of the week. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 80's. 

 


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries