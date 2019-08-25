Thick and muggy conditions continue

There's plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, as Tropical Storm Ivo continues to weaken as a remanent low pressure system, southwest of Baja California. That humidity will linger in the Coachella Valley as we head into the next work week.

An Odor Advisory from the South Coast Air Quality Management District remains in effect through Monday. Elevated levels of hydrogen sulfide from the Salton Sea create the scent of rotten eggs.

High pressure will keep temperatures slightly above normal, near 110° for most of the week. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 80's.