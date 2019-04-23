The Heat Settles In

A much warmer day for the Coachella Valley! Temperatures surpassed yesterday's high (of 91°) by 11:00 AM this morning, continuing to climb into the upper 90s this afternoon. Clear skies will remain with us after sunset at 7:23 PM.

A ridge of high pressure is moving into place taking control of our weather. Triple digit temperatures will join our desert tomorrow with relative humidity remaining low and sunshine being plentiful.

Breezy conditions will be noticable each day this week, about 10-15 MPH, with speeds strengthening this weekend as a low pressure system approaches.

