Temperatures warming up slightly

This morning started off with a low temperature of 57°. A cool start with another near average afternoon. This trend will slowly begin to change this week.

Today, low pressure remains over the region filtering in cooler air through Southern California. Low pressure has also kept more of the coastal low clouds and fog in the picture. Overnight tonight, low clouds along the coast will continue.

Tonight, winds will be a bit breezy across wind prone areas seeing gusts 20-30 mph. Overall, most of the region will continue to see winds on the lighter side. Winds will increase more for the mountain slopes and adjacent desert areas moving into Thursday and Friday. During this time, westerly winds could reach peak gusts to 50 mph.

This pattern shifts tomorrow. Tomorrow, high pressure begins to move back in. Winds will become Easterly to Northeasterly, creating that familiar offshore pattern. For our temperatures, this will mean a few degrees of warming across the area.

After temperatures warm for a couple of days, low pressure will move back in and allow a slow cooling trend Thursday through the weekend.

