Temperatures slowly come down
Another day under an Excessive Heat Warning with temperatures rising above 115° for both ends of the valley. The Excessive Heat Warning expires at 8 p.m. this evening, with more seasonal temperatures expected to follow by the end of the work week.
Meanwhile, we're watching Tropical Storm Ivo in the Eastern Pacific. The storm is expected to strengthen to a category 1 hurricane and then weaken by the start of next week.
At this time, there is no anticipated landfall, however, plenty of moisture will likely reach the Coachella Valley. Rising dew points and muggy conditions will take over our area by Sunday.
