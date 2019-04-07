Temperatures rise 15°+ above normal

Get ready for the warm up! Temperatures shoot up into the low 90's for Sunday with chances for the triple digits by Monday. A ridge of high pressure will continue to keep conditions dry and mostly clear during this time. Luckily, this is just a brief taste of summer.

As we head toward the middle of the work week, a trough of low pressure breaks up the heat with the help of some gusty and dusty winds. Cooler air will drop temperatures closer to seasonal norms.

That trough digs in deeper by Friday, increasing chances for precipitation locally. At this time, the morning looks to be our best bet for rain, but it's too soon to say. Stay with us as we track these conditions. Otherwise, mild weather expected for the first weekend of Coachella Festival.