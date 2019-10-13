Temperatures remain near seasonal

Yesterday temperatures started off a few degrees cooler than normal with a low of 60°. For the afternoon, we rounded out right at our seasonal normal for Palm Springs at 90°. Today we will see much of the same trend. Temperatures will start off cool for the morning with the 60's across the majority of the Coachella Valley and high's will reach the upper 80's to lower 90's.

The reason conditions are remaining on the cooler side is because of an upper level trough. This is bringing in cooler air and allowing temperatures to remain near seasonal normals. By Tuesday and Wednesday a ridge will begin to build back into the region creating another offshore wind pattern and concern for fire weather conditions.

Winds have remained light for the past 24 hours, and they will continue to be on the lighter side across the Coachella Valley. Some of our wind prone areas, near Whitewater, will pick up on a light breeze heading into the evening hours tonight. Overall, expect winds to stay near 10 mph across the rest of the region before winds slowly increase Tuesday and Wednesday.

Those of us with any travel or commute plans to the coast of San Diego, keep in mind a thickening marine layer and low clouds. There is a Dense Fog Advisory for the region through 9 a.m. Sunday morning but the coastal clouds and fog are expected to again return for the evening hours as well.

The full moon this month will occur today, October 13th at 2:07 p.m. The moon will appear full through Tuesday morning. The Hunter's Moon is the full moon that occurs after the Harvest Moon. Every three years the Harvest Moon will actually occur in October but this year it was in September. The earliest cited use of the Hunter's Moon was in 1710.

A warming trend slowly moves in heading into Tuesday with temperatures only climbing a few degrees above seasonal normals.

