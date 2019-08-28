Temperatures remain above seasonal average

The ridge of high pressure that has been bringing the warm and sticky weather to our desert is proving relentless. The type of conditions we felt today will join us yet again on Thursday.

The mercury will climb even higher by the end of the week, into the one-teens across the Coachella Valley. An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for the lower desert, including cities from Whitewater to Mecca. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Imperial county, including Salton City and Niland, as well as far eastern Riverside county, including Blythe. These heat alerts are scheduled to expire Saturday evening.

Temperatures may be on the rise but it will provide a quick break from the muggy conditions. Friday and Saturday, dew point temperatures will drop into the 40s. A nice change up from the 50s and 60s we've been experiencing since the weekend.

A surge of monsoonal moisture will stream into Southern California Sunday - Wednesday, creating a chance for thunderstorms. The day that looks to be most affected by any inclement weather is Monday (Labor Day).

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!