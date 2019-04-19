Temperatures On The Rise

We were feeling the heat this afternoon! Palm Springs recorded a high temperature of 98° -- 13° above the seasonal norm. For the rest of this evening, skies will be clear and temperatures will cool into the mid 80s by 9PM.

The mercury isn't done rising just yet though! Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week with triple digits awaiting parts of the Coachella Valley.

Temperatures will cool through the weekend with the help of gusty winds Saturday afternoon and night. Don't hide the eggs until Sunday morning! Plenty of sunshine for all across the desert.

Before our temperatures get too hot, it's great to see less than 6% of the state is "abnormally dry". No drought conditions are reported.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!