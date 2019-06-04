Temperatures On The Rise!

A beautiful day in the desert! We kickstarted this week off with highs in the upper 90s across the valley floor (99° in Palm Springs and Thermal) and mostly sunny skies.

We'll keep mostly clear conditions with us through tonight with a steady northwest breeze around 10 MPH, with gusts around 20 MPH near the interstate.

Triple digit temperatures are moving in and will remain with us through the rest of the work week! Get those A/C's ready!

